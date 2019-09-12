‘Future pillars’ urged to aim high, dream big

SHILLONG/Nongpoh/ Mawkyrwat: AROH foundation supported by HDFC Bank Ltd, celebrated the International Literacy Day on Monday at Balang U Khrist LP & UP School, 12 Mer, Laitkroh Block.

The event was organised with an objective to create awareness among the people on the importance of the Literacy Day that is celebrated internationally.

The programme started with a welcome speech by the project coordinator, while the project manager held a detailed briefing about the International Literacy day. The briefing was done to sensitise the attendees on the importance of Literacy Day on the theme ‘Literacy and Multilingualism.’

Two documentary videos were also projected about the current literacy rate during the programme.

Meanwhile in Ri Bhoi district, the World Literacy Day-cum-Enrolment Drive under the theme ‘Knowledge is Power and Information is Liberating’ was also observed at Umsning Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Patarim, Umsning on Wednesday.

During the programme—which was attended by the students, teachers, parents, local leaders, village elders, officials, etc.—the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ri Bhoi district, Nongpoh, Kurbah, graced the day as the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Kurbah said with students being the future pillars and leaders of the nation, they should be respectful towards everyone, be serious in their studies, do away with bad habits, aim high and set a goal, so that they achieve later in their lives.

The DC also reminded the gathering of the literacy rate of the country which is 74.04 per cent, with Kerala having the highest literacy rate in the country with 93.91 per cent and Ri Bhoi district having 75.67 per cent.

She, therefore, called upon everyone for a concerted effort to be on par with other states in terms of education.

The DC called upon the students saying that they should never forget their tradition and culture, for a tribe without culture and tradition has no identity.

The people of SWKH on Wednesday witnessed International Literacy Day during a programme which was held at Maharam Govt. HS School, Mawkyrwat, in which the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Isawanda Laloo, and the MDC of Mawkyrwat Constituency, C. Sohshang, were the Chief Guests.

Addressing the gathering, Laloo motivated the students to become more informative and productive to the society and to utilise their knowledge in the best possible ways.

Later during the day, Sohshang urged the students to work hard to fulfill their expectations and dreams.