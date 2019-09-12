Garo Hills celebrates Int’l Literacy Day 

TURA: International Literacy Day, in view of September 8 being a Sunday, was celebrated in Garo Hills on Wednesday under the theme ‘Knowledge is Power: Information is Liberating’ in various functions organised to commemorate the occasion at different venues and districts of Garo Hills region.

Tura

In Tura, the occasion was celebrated at SMELC Building, Dakopgre in Tura where Don Bosco College, Tura Principal, Bivan R Mukhim was the Chief Guest in a function organised by the District Unit of SSA, West Garo Hills, Tura.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukhim said the contemporary education scenario has changed tremendously and the students, nowadays, acquire more knowledge and power comparing to the earlier days and hence, handling the students in this modern digital age is very difficult.

He reiterated that providing internet facilities to his students for better communication and other requirements has resulted in the students learning their lessons from the internet without attending the classes.

He added that nowadays learning is partly based on field studies and preparing projects with the future mainly depending on the students, while their parents and teachers can only provide learning skills and guide them on how to achieve success.

During the function, students who passed out their SSLC examinations 2019 successfully from KGVB Dadenggre, Selsella, Rongram, Jengjal and Dalu blocks were also felicitated.

It may be mentioned that the KGVB residential school has been opened for dropout girls of the district and their success in SSLC Examinations 2019 deserve accolades for both the teachers and students.

Ampati

Meanwhile, the occasion was celebrated in Ampati of SWGH in which Ampati Higher Secondary School Principal, Kimberline R Marak, was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Marak stressed on the importance of literacy for environmental protection and pointed out in his message to the students that not knowing where to throw plastic waste can also be considered illiteracy.

As part of the celebration, painting and essay competitions were also organised prior to the event, the winners of which were felicitated on the occasion.

In a bid to minimise the number of school dropouts, newly enrolled Out of School Children (OoSc) were also given prizes to encourage them to continue schooling.

Baghmara

In Baghmara of South Garo Hills, the occasion was observed in a programme organised by the District School Education Officer and District Mission Coordinator, SSA at Pioneer’s Secondary School of the town.

Principal of Captain Williamson Memorial Government College, Mina A Sangma, who was the Chief Guest, while speaking on the occasion, questioned if people were truly conscious about literacy, knowledge and environment and if not, there was still a need for improvement in the society.

While highlighting the importance of clean environment both in schools and in public places, Sangma urged the teaching fraternity and the students to join their hands together in keeping their classrooms and the school compound clean and cited the example practiced in Japan.

She urged the students to follow their footsteps and stop littering in schools and other public places.

Resubelpara

Resubelpara in North Garo Hills, too, observed the day at SGSY Hall under Resubelpara C&RD Block where district Deputy Commissioner, SC Sadhu was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Literacy is not just about reading and writing but more about improving the capabilities of individuals so that they can live a life of respect and dignity.”

He also called upon the teachers to inculcate hygienic practices in schools, so that the students may be able to live a healthy life and, thereby, improve the quality of education.