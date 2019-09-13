Agatha launches Science Block at St Mary’s Tura

TURA: Tura MP, Agatha K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the New Science Block of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School in Tura while the same was blessed by Right Reverend Bishop Andrew R Marak, Bishop of Tura Diocese.

Speaking on the occasion, Agatha K Sangma congratulated the Principal and staff of St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School and other related members for their effort and dedication in opening the Science Stream for the welfare and benefit of the students of the area. She also said that she was impressed by the good infrastructure with fully functional and well equipped science laboratories, classrooms, etc in the newly inaugurated science block.

Stating that most of the MPLADS of his late father former Member of Parliament, P A Sangma have been used for the improvement of infrastructure as well as to give access to students for providing quality education facilities in various Educational Institutions in the region, she expressed her desire to give her MPLAD for further enhancement of the Science stream of the school. Further, she said that it is the responsibility of the elected representative and high level officers to create a platform for children by providing necessary infrastructure and institutions so that children can make use of the opportunity to develop their full potential and contribute to the society in future.

Considering that the children are blessed to be able to study in this institution, she urged all the students to make use the facilities available to the fullest and build up the interest in oneself and pursue in any field of study but with zeal and enthusiasm so as to achieve success in their future career. Moreover, she advised them to make use of the modern technology available with positive mindset for facilitating their studies only and also to learn how to make use of the time wisely and balance with study and recreation and become successful person in the years to come.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and incharge DC, West Garo Hills C N Sangma while speaking as the Guest of Honour said that the school had been for years now providing quality education for the students in and around the area which has been possible due to the love, effort and like mindedness of the school authorities. Reminding the students about the importance and value of education, he advised them to study well with dedication without wasting time in order to achieve a bright future.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Examinations, MBOSE, Tura T R Laloo, who was also the Guest of Honour at the function termed the opening of the Science Stream as historic and informed that opening of higher secondary sections both Arts and Science stream in the region is a welcome step since it is a dire need in the area and also the students have the opportunity to study in their own place while pursuing their higher education.

Another Guest of Honour, Additional Director, School Education and Literacy expressed his gratitude for being able to witness the event as well as satisfaction for well maintained schools and building run by the catholic missionaries in the region. He also advised the students to study well and learn time management for being a successful person in future.

Earlier, the Principal of the host school, Fr Thomas John in his introductory speech informed that education is part and parcel of the activities of the church and the school had been opened by the then Bishop of Tura, Reverend Bishop George Mamalassery to cater to the needs of students in the area and the school have been upgraded in due course of time. The present new Science Block comprises of 3 storey building with classrooms, staffroom and principals room including science laboratories and underground water storage tank for rain water harvesting, he informed.

Bishop of Tura, Right Reverend Bishop Andrew R Marak, Principal, St Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Tura, Reverend Fr. Thomas John were among others who spoke on the occasion and Former MLA, Billykid A Sangma, distinguished invited guests, Managing Committee Members, St. Mary’s School, Tura, Priest and Nuns of different Catholic Institutions, teachers and students were among others present at the function.