Foreign nationals sans papers held in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: One Ivory Coast citizen and two Nigerian citizens traveling in a night super bus from Silchar to Guwahati were detected by the police and detained for interrogation.

According to police, they admitted that they travelled from Africa to Bangladesh on the strength of visa duly granted to them by the competent authorities but illegally entered into India near Agartala (Tripura) on the morning of September 12.

From Agartala, they travelled in a car to Silchar and they were assisted in this regard by some locals both on Bangladesh side as well as Indian side.

In this connection, a case has been registered under Foreigner’s Act and investigation has been started.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nnyigide Jamina Okenchukwu (48) Lagos, Nigeria , Okeke Ifechukwu John (27), Anambra State, Nigeria and Koman Daniel (21) of Anambra State, Nigeria but he hold Holds Ivory Coast Passport