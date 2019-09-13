Girl raped, accused promises marriage and flees

TURA: A man accused of raping a young specially challenged girl has fled after initially promising to marry her to avoid prison in South West Garo Hills district, a delayed report said.

The accused, Jahirul Sk (25) of Patelipara village of Mahendraganj had entered the home of his neighbour in the dead of night on September 6th and committed the act on a hearing and speech impaired 22 year old daughter of the house. He was caught by the family members and given a sound trashing but before police could be alerted the accused, allegedly with the help of the Village Employment Council Secretary, urged the victim’s family not to involve the police on the condition he would marry the rape victim.

Four days later, when the father of the victim approached the accused family and the VEC secretary, he found that Jahirul had disappeared. To make matters worse, the VEC secretary also began to distance himself from the case after initially assuring to settle the matter.

The angry father of the victim approached police the next day and filed an FIR and police have registered a case against the absconding rapist. A legal action is also being sought against the VEC Secretary who allegedly played an active role to keep police out of the incident and aided the accused to disappear.