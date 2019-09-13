‘Inquiry welcome’

SHILLONG: The NEIGRIHMS administration and the Cardiology department have welcomed the suggestion of Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek to constitute a high level committee to inquire into the internal tussle between the two, saying they are open to it.

“From my end I was open for an inquiry from the very beginning,” said NEIGRIHMS Director Dr DM Thappa. “When we work in an institution we come under the scrutiny of anybody,” he added.

Echoing Thappa, Head of the Department of Cardiology Dr Animesh Mishra said, “I am open to any kind of inquiry and I have been saying that time and again. There are so many allegations made against the department, but there is nothing wrong and we are trying to deliver our best”.

Stating that they comply with all the directives of the Centre and the state government, Mishra said, “When it comes to the welfare of the public there should be an inquiry”.