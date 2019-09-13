Shillong: The Hynniewtrep Cultural & Welfare Organisation announced the names of the groups that have qualified for the finale of the Khasi folk singing competition ‘Sur Tynrai’.

Twenty entries were received out of which six were chosen. They are Da La Riti, Department of Music, St.Anthony’s College, Ki Syrdeng, Na Rynsan ki Sur Tynrai, Tympang, Tyngkai La Ka Tynrai.

The finale will be held either in late October or the first week of November. The organisation had also organised a workshop recently on stage performance at the Community Hall in Wahingdoh. Around 16 groups participated in the workshop.