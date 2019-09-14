Efforts on to resolve border dispute: Conrad

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said that efforts are being made to settle the boundary dispute/area of difference with Assam amicably.

He was speaking during the question hour at the Autumn Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

With regard to international boundary pillars, he said the maintenance of these are always decided between the two countries in the Joint Boundary Conference which is under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Congress MLA George Lyngdoh expressed concern that Assam is also encroaching in non-disputed areas as well because the state has not strengthened the boundary pillars in these areas and said the government should review the matter. To this, the chief minister said that there is no question of dispute in the other areas except in the 12 areas of dispute.

Lyngdoh again pointed to the case of Balakhowa in Ri Bhoi which is a non-disputed area and said the demarcation is not proper. “This is just a start,” he said while asserting that demarcation in non-disputed areas should be strengthened.

Sangma highlighted the Balakhowa case stating that it was about the construction of PMGSY road and No Objection Certificate (NOC) was required from both sides, but agreed to the suggestion of Lyngdoh that the state government should keep a watch.