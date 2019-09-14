Excited to perform in India: Dua Lipa

International pop star Dua Lipa has expressed excitement over her first-ever live concert in India.

“(I am) So excited to perform in India for the first time ever. I’m excited to get back on stage, (and) I feel like it’s going to be such a fun night,” the “one kiss” hitmaker told IANS.

In August, we had reported that Dua Lipa might join pop star Katy Perry as headline acts at the OnePlus Music Festival, set to take place on November 16 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Now, the singer confirms to us that she is indeed coming to India for her first-ever performance.

A teaser announcing the one-day music extravaganza was launched in July, and it was subsequently confirmed that it would take place at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The time, the stadium is set to host Dua Lipa along with Katy Perry.

Speaking about the music festival, Carl Pei, co-founder, OnePlus said: “The addition of Dua completes the International Festival music offering. We will be announcing additional music from India soon.”

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on September 17. Tickets are priced at Rs 2,000 onwards, with OnePlus users being extended the facility of a 10 per cent cashback through their Insider or Paytm transaction. (IANS)