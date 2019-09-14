GoT prequel series in works

HBO is moving ahead with yet another prequel show to its smash-hit series Game of Thrones. The network is nearing a pilot commitment for a prequel series based on Geroge RR Martin’s Fire & Blood, a companion book to the author’s Song of Fire and Ice saga. The pilot of the new prequel is set 300 years before the events of the flagship series that tracks the beginnings and the end of House Targaryen.

Writer Ryan Condal of Colony fame will pen the script in collaboration with Martin. HBO has not yet officially confirmed the prequel. The network had announced its plan five spinoff series of GoT which ended with the eighth and final season in May. (PTI)