Mission Mangal mints over Rs 200 crore

Akshay Kumar’s latest outing Mission Mangal has set the cash registers ringing by surpassing the Rs 200 crore mark in the fourth week of its run.

The space drama has raked in a total of Rs 200.16 crore.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the movie on his Twitter handle.

Taran noted that it happens to be Khiladi Kumar’s first film to hit a double century. Achieving yet another feat, the film has become the highest-grossing Independence Day release in India. It crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 3. (ANI)