Cabinet berth for Brolding likely

SHILLONG: After crossing two hurdles-post of party president and Speaker, the UDP is looking at the induction of a party legislator in the MDA ministry.

The induction is likely to be held next week.

The cabinet berth is vacant after the resignation of Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh who became the Assembly Speaker on Friday.

Sources from the UDP said on Sunday that being a senior legislator, Brolding Nongsiej, who represents Mawthadraishan, West Khasi Hills has a better chance to be inducted in the ministry.

Following the death of UDP leader Donkupar Roy, the party has six legislators. After Metbah quit the cabinet, Lahkmen Rimbui and Kyrmen Shylla are the remaining ministers.

Other MLAs are Brolding, Nujorki Sungoh and Pius Marwein.

Nujorki and Marwein are newcomers while Brolding is a two-time legislator.

A UDP leader said that since the vacant quota belongs to the party after Metbah relinquished the cabinet post, the UDP is hopeful about the induction of its MLA in the cabinet.

When contacted, a UDP leader said that the parliamentary party of UDP will take a final decision on the cabinet post.

Though there are two associate members of the party- Samuel Sangma and SK Sunn, the party may prefer Brolding.