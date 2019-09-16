Art 371, 6th Schedule can coexist: HYC

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) will hold a discussion on Article 371 and the Sixth Schedule soon where intellectuals will put forth their views on the two subjects.

In a press communiqué, the HYC president, Robert Kharjahrin, and general secretary, Roy Kupar Synrem, said that the demand for Article 371 in the state of Meghalaya is nothing new as late Hoping Stone Lyngdoh had harped on it while former legislator Ardent Basaiawmoit also brought a resolution on it as did Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh.

They said there would be no conflict between Article 371 and Article 244 (2) as seen in Assam and Mizoram where both coexist.

The HYC leaders maintained that for the state of Meghalaya, Article 371 should uphold and strengthen the Sixth Schedule

They said there was need to ponder on the situation in the country vis a vis abrogation of Article 35 (a) and Article 370, the proposed Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, uniform civil code, forest amendment act, anti-conversion law, ban on beef, refusal of the central government to exempt Meghalaya from MMDR Act etc.