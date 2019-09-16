Not a single bullet fired, no life lost in J&K since August 5: Centre to SC

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that not a single bullet was fired and not a single life had been lost after the abrogation of Article 370, that accorded a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5.

The Centre’s reply came after the apex court asked both the Centre as well as the Jammu and Kashmir government to restore normalcy in the erstwhile state as soon as possible. “Every move should be made keeping in mind national interest,” said the top court.