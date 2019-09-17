CoMSO holds rally demands amendment to Residents Safety Act

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organization (CoMSO) has reiterated the demand for amendment of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, by incorporating the Inner Line Permit (ILP) provisions in the Act.

Hundreds of members of CoMSO attended the public rally to press for their demands at Motphran in the city on Tuesday.

The CoMSO has pushed for the amendment of the Act which should include the four proposals of CoMSO – legal provision should be in place to bar an Indian or a foreigner from entering the state without valid permission, penalty for persons when they enter the state without valid permission and validity period of not more than 179 days of the permission granted, prevent other tribals from buying lands in the state.

Speaking at the public rally, chairman of CoMSO, Robertjune Kharjahrin said that for two years he studied the laws relating to ILP. He was irked that that the suggestions of the organization to include ILP provisions in the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act was not taken seriously by the government.

Calling upon other organizations to work together to break the division, he said, “I urged our older brothers to work together and discuss issues concerning the indigenous communities. Why allow differences amongst us? We want ILP not E-G-O.”

He went on to add that the organizations should stop shaming one another on social media and time is still ripe for all the organizations working for the betterment of the indigenous communities.

“You (the other organizations) lead and we will follow but allow ILP to be implemented,” he added.

Kharjahrin recalled that the High Level Committee on Influx in 2012 chaired by UDP member and former Deputy Chief Minister Bindo Lanong recommended the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

“UDP is currently with the government and why there was no regard for the recommendation of an elder? In that case, the UDP should leave the government,” he said.

He criticized the state government stating that committees after committees are held and time passes away with no fruitful results.

He asserted that pending cases against those involved in ILP tensions while the government dilly dally with the issue to implement ILP.







“We are being reduced to minority and illegal immigrants are overwhelming us,” he said adding that No Objection Certificate (NOC), residential certificates can be issued to outsiders after payment of Rs 100, Rs 500.

Meanwhile, Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) president from Shillong City, Treibor Suchen took a dig at the Chief Minister Conrad and said that though the CM opposed the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) yet there is no legislation to safeguard and protect the interest of the people from the onslaught of the CAB.

Another leader from Confederation of Ri-Bhoi People (CoRP), Bandari Ryntathiang said that the entry and exit point is being set up only in Umling while Byrnihat and other areas in Ri-Bhoi are not being focused.