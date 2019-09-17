DPDC meeting: North Tura MLA reviews implementation of schemes in Tura  

TURA: The status and implementation of ongoing Central and State sponsored schemes of all the departments of the district were on Tuesday reviewed by Adviser to the Chief Minister and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma at Circuit House in Tura.

Sangma, who is also the Chairman of District Planning and Development Council (DPDC) in West Garo Hills reviewed the schemes in the presence of members of DPDC, Phulbari MLA S G Esmatur Mominin, Selsella MLA Ferlin C A Sangma and West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh.

During the meeting, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh appraised the Chairman and other Members of the DPDC that the meeting is being held after a gap of two years and since the meeting is to prepare the Draft Annual Plan and to discuss about the implementation of schemes in the district, he insisted on the officials of the departments to raised the progress and development of the schemes as well as to put up issues and challenges if any so that the Planning department can flag these issues to the government for perusal.

In his opening remark, Thomas A Sangma informed that the DPDC meeting is to bridge the gap between the public representatives and the implementing officials so that any challenges in the process of implementation of government schemes could be addressed in a proper manner. Further, he also highlighted few core areas the present government is focusing which comprises of Human Development, Primary Sector rejuvenation, Infrastructure expansion and Entrepreneurship Promotion, Environmental Protection and Improvement of Governance at all levels and Resource Mobilization.

During the meeting, the Chairman also mentioned that under Human development, a new initiative named as Meghalaya’s Outcomes Oriented Transformation in Health, nutrition, Education and Rural Development Programme or “MOTHER Programme” has been announced recently during the Independence Day celebration by the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma which aims to collect data on health, nutrition, education and rural development. The same data will be seen in the Chief Minister’s Dashboard in real time through MOTHER mobile app which is expected to improve all grassroot level functionaries in the districts, he added.

Further, he urged all the officials of the department to organise awareness programmes to sensitize the rural people on various government schemes across the district in convergence with line departments so as to make the people aware and avail maximum benefit from these schemes.

Stating that this is the right platform to discuss the problems of the departments, F C A Sangma, Member DPDC advised to conduct the meeting regularly and urged all the departments to cooperate with each other in order to come up with better planning activities for successful implementation of the schemes in the district in future.

Meanwhile, S G Esmatur Mominin said that this is very important meeting to discuss and plan for the development of the district and also urge the officials of the departments to monitor the schemes related to the department and implement it properly.

All the departments of West Garo Hills district presented their Draft Annual Plan 2020-2021 during the meeting.