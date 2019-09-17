UDP MLAs to meet on cabinet berth

SHILLONG: The UDP legislators will meet to decide on a consensus candidate for the vacant cabinet berth.

UDP president Metbah Lyngdoh said on Monday that since some legislators are out of town, he could not call a meeting.

Sources said that while the name of two-time legislator Brolding Nongsiej is doing the rounds for the post, UDP associate member SK Sunn is also in the race.

However, Metbah refused to comment on this by saying that the MLAs will have to take a decision during the meeting.

Sources said the MDA wants to complete the process of induction in the cabinet within this week.