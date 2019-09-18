Central officials take stock of KHADC work

SHILLONG: Two officers from the Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj interacted with leaders of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Tuesday to prepare a report on how the council functions.

Speaking to reporters, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Teiñwell Dkhar said that the officers, Anu S. and Pratap, from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Ministry of Rural Development respectively met the MDCs to learn about the functioning of the KHADC.

Chairman of KHADC, Pynshngaiñ Syiem, said the two enquired about the functioning of KHADC.

Asked to comment on the sudden move of the Centre to send the bureaucrats, Syiem said it would be for the benefit of the KHADC

“It is an advantage to us,” he said.

It is the first time that central government bureaucrats have visited the KHADC to get feedback on its administration and report to the Centre.

Syiem informed that the officers wanted to know about the functioning of the executive, legislative and the judiciary.

“On our part, we said that sanction of funds should be made from these Ministries but the funds should be routed through the Ministry of Tribal Affairs or Ministry of Rural Development,” he said.

According to him, it is unlikely to get funds directly from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as the KHADC is under the Sixth Schedule. “Panchayati Raj is under Article 243 while Sixth Schedule is under Article 244,” Syiem remarked.