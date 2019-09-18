CoMSO to stage ‘stay-off-the-road’ demanding ILP

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) will go ahead with ‘stay-off-the-road’ protest till the government amends the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

The members of the CoMSO met the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Wednesday at his official residence in Polo. The matter of incorporating the provisions of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the Act has been discussed.

Claiming that the government has no qualms to include the ILP provisions in the existing Act, he said, “The Government said that they were on the same page with us that the three provisions of ILP should be included in the Act.”

He added that to frame a new Act will be confusing and mooted for one law to protect and preserve the rights of the indigenous people as having multiple laws will confuse the people.

Kharjahrin was informed by the CM that the last Cabinet meeting had no consensus and could not sail through in the Assembly.

He said that decision on the amendment of the Act could come out after 2-3 sitting of Cabinet. “It is up to the wisdom of the government to notify an ordinance or come up with special session and the agitation will be stopped,” he said.

“We want ILP, it is not about HYC’s or KSU’s demand,” Kharjahrin said.

The CoMSO has pushed for the amendment of the Act which should include the four proposals of CoMSO – legal provision should be in place to bar an Indian or a foreigner from entering the state without valid permission, penalty for persons when they enter the state without valid permission and validity period of not more than 179 days of the permission granted, prevent other tribals from buying lands in the state.

It may be mentioned that the CoMSO on Tuesday held a public rally in protest against the state government’s delay to amend the Act and incorporate the ILP provisions in the Act.

On the other hand, the 13 pro-ILP groups recently said that they were not consulted during discussions on the amendments adding they would give their suggestions to the government.

With the 13 pro-ILP groups also pushing in their suggestions and met the CM in the first week of September after they came to know that the government would amend the Act.