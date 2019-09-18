Pedestrians’ versus hawkers’ rights

Editor,

One cannot help but share the sentiments of M. Pradyu as expressed in the letter to the editor, “Footpaths turn private property” ST Sep 14, 2019). Our roads and pavements are really so flooded with hawkers and vendors that it has become next to impossible for us the pedestrians to walk freely and safely. This was a menace that ordinary people had been facing but a problem that had not been addressed specifically by the government. Today, the problem has worsened to the extent that any free space is captured and occupied by the hawkers. For instance, besides the footpaths, hawkers have invaded open spaces in places like Motphran and Khyndai Lad. They spread their wares on these areas making movements difficult while also turning these places into congested overcrowded spots filled with a lot of noise and chaos.

No one is against these people earning their livelihoods but we are definitely against their inability to realise that they are invading spaces that belong to every single inhabitant of the state. Also we are not insensitive towards these people but we are troubled by their lack of inhibitions in setting shop just about anywhere. Therefore a space of their own is definitely required in order to ease the movements of all and allow the hawkers to trade freely. Will the government act and act fast for the good of all? How long do we have to wait for our rights? Are the rights of ordinary citizens subservient to the rights of hawkers?

Yours etc.,

Jenniefer Dkhar,

Via email

Better facilities in railways

Editor,

The recent move by the Railways Ministry to withdraw the flexi-fare system and Tatkal charges being reduced to 1.3 times (from 1.5) for all 35 Humsafar Express trains running across Indian Railway network is welcome. It is also heartening to know of the augmentation of sleeper classes to Humsafar Express which otherwise consisted of only AC 3 Tier coaches. The move thus is aimed at making available ticket fares at normal rates and provide a fair opportunity to travel with a reserved accommodation in both sleeper and AC classes.

Further the system of Flexi-fare in premium trains needs immediate overhaul due the prevailing high price factor. The withdrawal of this system now across all the other categories of premium trains will help ensure that a person gets a fair opportunity to travel without paying exorbitant fares levied otherwise. Such a fare/ticketing scheme do not satisfy the exact demand-supply criteria expected under rail travel otherwise diligently followed by the Airlines industry.

While one appreciates the level of comfort offered through premium trains with flexi fare system, the Railway Board is further suggested to formulate innovative solutions to garner revenue otherwise gained through such a complex fare calculation method. As also with the sleeper coaches now added to Humsafar Express category, an effort should be made to increase its popularity by adding new routes and introducing more trains (under this category) across the railway network.

Yours etc.,

Varun Dambal

Bangalore – 72

DDK turns 60: Old is gold

Editor

The great public service broadcaster Doordarshan celebrated its sixtieth birthday on September 15 taking millions of Indians back to those beautiful days when the whole family used to sit together and had their eyes glued to the TV for an entertainment that was entirely different from what we have today. It is not only that Doordarshan has turned 60 but the history of television broadcasting in India now spans 6 decades – a milestone for all of TV industry in India. The iconic logo that used to appear before the start of programmes with its signature tune is well etched in the hearts of the elderly Indians and the television viewers of the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Childhood and teenage years were memorable for many as they spent memorable moments with Doordarshan broadcasting some of the best programmes at a time when cable and network TV had not invaded our mind-space.

. Whoever can forget Nukkad, Yeh joh hai zindagi, Humlog, Khandaan, Buniyaad, the Chitrahaars on Wednesday’s and Fridays, Appu aur Raja, Rajani, Ek Kahani, Malgudi Days, Vikram aur Betaal, Waagle ke duniya, Dekh bhai dekh, the two epics Mahabharat and Ramayana and not to forget programmes meant specially for the nation’s farmers, the rural folks and the commoner. Doordarshan offered the best and it was a time when time spent with Doordarshan was worth it. Unlike the soaps of today the serials tehn were neat and had family values beautifully portrayed.

As Doordarshan Director General Supriya Sahu said, “Doordarshan is in the DNA of India, 60 Glorious Years of DD and it continues to enthrall generations of Indians.”

Starting off as an experiment in September 1959 , Doordarshan emerged as one of the leading broadcasters in the world as a result of its hardworking staff and the efforts of the broadcasting ministry . Though it was part of AIR it became a separate body in 1976 .

The national broadcaster known for its rich and pure entertainment has to its credit that ability to bring family members together during some of its unforgettable soaps and beautiful mythological serials. Nowadays when channels change at our finger tips and we are forced to watch something or the other one can never forget the mesmerising touch that DD had on its viewers pulse, giving us nothing but the best.

Yours etc.,

M Pradyu,

Kannur