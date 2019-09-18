UDP criticises HNYF for IOA comment

SHILLONG: The UDP Malki unit, on Tuesday took a jibe at the Hynniewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF) for its Instrument of Accession (IOA) and Annexed Agreement (AA) comment.

In a statement issued, the UDP said, “It is amusing that Sadon Kupar Blah, Secretary of the HNYF wanted IOA out of politics. We don’t understand how, because it was a political instrument in every sense of the term and he also publicly supported MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh who raised this antiquated issue in the Assembly, which came out in the press too.”

The UDP said it failed to understand that when he disagreed with B.M. Lanong that the IOA is not an archaic issue because according to him there is Art 368 in the Constitution of India, that is, the Amendment part of the Constitution, when the Constitution of India has been amended more than a hundred times right from the last century and it will continue as such whenever necessary, what has Sadon Blah done to get the matter resolved, the statement from UDP said.

The IOA issue is actually over since the issue is not only antiquated and an archaic one, but the issue wanted to be taken care of and it has been taken care of. Can we hear Sadon Blah what else he wants and let him go on struggling outside political ambit, if he feels otherwise, the UDP said.