National Nuggets

Yogi transfers five officers

Chitrakoot: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has transferred five officers — Chief Medical Superintendent, Chief Medical Officer and three Sub-Divisional Magistrates — for negligence during his visit to the Chitrakoot district on Saturday. Yogi reviewed development works and inspected a hospital. He found that some officer were showing laziness towards their work and transferred them to other districts. According to an official statement, three SDMs — Raj Bahadur from Ghaziabad, Ram Prakash from Hardoi and Abhay Pandey from Barabanki — have been entrusted with responsibilities of Chitrakoot Sadar, Mau and Chitrakoot, respectively. The Chief Medical Superintendent and the Chief Medical Officer were transferred with immediate effect for negligence. (IANS)



Doctors booked for negligence

Kanpur: Two leading cardiologist of Uttar Pradesh, and their subordinate staff have been booked under serious offence of Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for causing death of a patient, due to sheer negligence by the Kanpur police. The leading cardiologists of the Uttar Pradesh government, reportedly kept a heart patient waiting in queue in the hospital for hours where he suffered a major heart attack. Later, at the last moment, doctors administered a very high dose of injection, allegedly resulting in an instant death of the patient. The criminal case registered against the senior doctors has now become a cause of concern in the medical fraternity across the state. The FIR register at the Swaroop Nagar police station names Dr Vinay Krishna, Dr Avdhesh Sharma, an unknown doctor and techinicians and staff of Echo lab of the prestigious Lakshmipati Singhania Institute of Cardiology. (IANS)



UP reports malaria strain

Lucknow: Eleven districts in Uttar Pradesh have reported cases of the ‘deadly’ plasmodium falciparum (PF) malaria this year. According to data issued by the state’s health department, a total of 852 PF cases were detected from January to August this year and of these, the highest were reported from Bareilly (707). The other 10 districts where PF was detected are Pilibhit, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Bahraich, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Lalitpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Officials said that 39,135 cases of the plasmodium vivax (PV), the most widespread and common form of malaria, and 852 cases of PF were reported in Uttar Pradesh from January to August this year. Out of total 852 persons tested positive with PF, 707 were in Bareilly, 106 in Budaun, 23 in Sonbhadra, five in Shahjahanpur, three each in Pilibhit and Bahraich and one each in Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Mirzapur, Lalitpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar. (IANS)



Univ adds triple talaq law in syllabus

Bareilly (UP): The Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University here has included the new triple talaq law in its syllabus for the LLB and LLM courses. The university’s Board of Studies of the Law Department has revised the syllabus and included the newly passed law in its curriculum, head of the law department of the university, Amit Singh told PTI. With this, Rohilkhand University will become perhaps the first university to include the new law in its course, Singh said, pointing out that thrust has been laid on including new laws in the syllabus and dropping certain non-existent ones. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 will be taught in the third year of LLB under the family law, he said. Besides, the university has enrolled a student to pursue a doctorate on triple talaq, Singh said. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, popularly known as the triple talaq bill, was passed in Parliament last month. Recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called for holding debates on the triple talaq issue and asked teachers to inform students about women empowerment. (PTI)



52 officers shifted in major J&K shake-up

New Delhi: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government of Jammu and Kashmir transferred 52 officials across various departments on Wednesday. The transferred officials include two Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers while the rest belong to various cadre of the state’s provincial services. The transfers were issued through two separate orders by the General Administration department of the Jammu and Kashmir government. Bipul Pathak, a 1992-batch IAS officer, has been posted as Principal Secretary in the Social Welfare Department. Similarly, Niraj Kumar, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been transferred as Additional Secretary to the same department from the department of Technical Education. Pathak will also hold the additional charge of Administrative Secretary in the IT and Science & Technology Departments as also as CEO of the Jammu and Kashmir E-Governance Agency. (IANS)