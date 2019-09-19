Resurfaced Arunachal ALG becomes operational

New Delhi: The resurfaced runway at the Vijaynagar Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Arunachal Pradesh was opened for operations on Wednesday.

Defence sources said it would help in effective management of India’s borders with Myanmar and facilitate joint operations between the Army and the Air Force. The landing ground is located in Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The airfield is important not only for the administration to extend their reach to the remote areas but also from the strategic view point of view since it’s close to the borders of both China and Myanmar. Military transport aircraft connectivity is now available in this hamlet in the easternmost part of India. Connectivity will act as a catalyst of development,” said an official.

The IAF’s AOC-in-C of Eastern Air Command Air Marshal R.D. Mathur and the Army’s GOC-in-C of Eastern Command Lt Gen Anil Chauhan jointly inaugurated the resurfaced runway.

The Air Force Station at Jorhat oversaw repair of the runway.

All material was airlifted to the ALG with the help of transport helicopters since there was no road connectivity to the area.

The Vijay Nagar ALG has been opened after the launch of seven other ALGs at Pasighat, Mechuka, Walong, Tuting, Ziro, Along and Tawang. (IANS)