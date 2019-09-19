Lyaur: Russian military servicemen present weapons and equipment during strategic command and staff exercises Center-2019 at Lyaur shooting range, 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Dushanbe, in Tajikistan, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. Servicemen from Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, China and Pakistan are taking part in the drills. AP/PTI(AP9_19_2019_000011A) INTERNATIONAL Strategic command and staff exercises Center-2019 at Lyaur shooting range By Agencies Last updated Sep 19, 2019