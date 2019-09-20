KHADC urged to cancel Khasi status of individuals with Khongsumi title

SHILLONG: The headman of Nohwet, Bose Swell Khongthohrem has written to the Chief Executive Member (CEM), Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) for immediate cancellation of Khasi tribe status of the individuals for taking a title, ‘Khongsumi’ without any prior approval/permission from KHADC.

He also stated that there was no proper document or proof for adopting of a title by the clan name, Khongsumi and wrote that it was one of the instances of people from other community encroaching into the Khasi customs and traditions.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Khongthohrem said the Dorbar Shnong and the executive committee received a complaint from a member of the executive committee of the Dorbar, Lashuwa Khongsni that non-Khasi tribes are misusing Khasi surnames and did not follow the Khasi tradition of Tang Jait and oppose the title of Khongsumi when as per tradition, the practice of Tang jait should have been followed.

Khongthohrem elaborated that a man from the village, late Maklin Hermon Khonglar took a Naga woman, Aholi from the Sumi tribe as a wife.

Opposing the individuals who adopted the title of Khongsumi, they questioned as to how the son, Rangkynsai Khongsumi and Khonglar’s wife, Aholi who is a Naga adopted the title, Khongsumi.

Khongthohrem said Khonglar’s family have misused the Khasi title and adopted the title of Khongsumi and pointed out that as per the Act it should have been Kharsumi.

“As per Khasi customs, there is the practice of Tang jait which is also included in the Khasi Lineage Act of 1997. As per our understanding, if they have applied the Khasi tribe certificate then their title would have started as Khar and not Khong,” Khongthohrem said.

As per the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act, 1997, “Tang Jait” means a ceremony for adopting a Jait with the prefix of “Dkhar” or simply “Khar” to it for the person or persons born of a Khasi father and a non­Khasi mother and have been absorbed and assimilated into Khasi community.

Khongthohrem has urged the NGOs, civil organizations to take up the matter and the CEM of KHADC to do the needful.

Asked, Khongthohrem said the “Khongsumi” family has misused the title for the last 20 years and the previous traditional leaders did not raise any opposition and overlooked the situation which is deemed to be against the Khasi social and customs. They informed that the Khongsumi also possess EPIC cards.