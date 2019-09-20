Third open futsal tourney

SHILLONG: The 3rd Open Futsal Tournament (Men’s and Women’s) will be organized by Futsal Association of Meghalaya (FAM) from October 28 – November 2 at the Indoor Sports Stadium, Laban. Registration for the tournament will commence from September 20 and it would be on a first come first serve basis. Ten players are the minimum number that each team can register and a maximum of twelve. The winners of the tournament will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000/- and Rs. 25,000/- for men’s and women’s respectively along with trophies and medals. Runners-up of both the categories will also be awarded with cash prizes along with trophies and medals.For registration forms one can contact: 8794737195/7085921541 or send email to futsalmeghalaya@yahoo.com.