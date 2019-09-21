By-poll to Shella LAC on October 21

SHILLONG: By-election to Shella Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya will be held on October 21 and votes counting will be held on October 24, the Election Commission of India has announced.

The date of Issue of notification is September 23, last date for submission of nomination is September 30, date of scrutiny is on October 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 3.

October 27 is the date before which poll process should be completed.

The Shella Assembly seat fell vacant in the wake of death of former Assembly Speaker Dr Donkupar Roy in July this year.