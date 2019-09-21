Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover heroin

SHILLONG: In a major drug haul, the Anti Narcotic Task Force of East Khasi Hills and the personnel of Mawngap police station arrested three persons involved in drug peddling and 298.16 gram of heroin was recovered from two locations at Pomlum in Upper Shillong on Tuesday.

Police informed that 111 gram of heroin was seized from a tea stall and 187 gram found from an abandoned bag in Upper Shillong.

Acting on inputs from reliable sources, the police conducted checking of vehicles and during the search they managed to catch a local taxi driver Kitborlang Ryntathiang (27) of Lumparing, Kynjatphutbol who used to carry drugs in the vehicle to Pomlum.

The arrest of Ryntathiang led the police to a middleman Rishan Pyngrope (29) also of Lumparing, Kynjatphutbol who then led to the key supplier Rinku Saikia (25) alias Roy alias Babu of Nongrim Hills.

All the three persons have been arrested.

A case has been registered against them and the vehicle used in the crime has been seized. Claudia Lyngwa, Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills appreciated the work done by Mawngap Police Station and ANTF for successfully busting another drug chain network operating in the city.