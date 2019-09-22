Developed By: iNFOTYKE

MEGHALAYA

Body exhumed in Garo Hills

By From Our Correspondent

TURA: The body of a young man, who died shortly after he was interrogated by villagers on suspicion of being possessed by ‘evil spirits’, has been exhumed and a post mortem conducted in Bajengdoba region of North Garo Hills on Friday.
A medical team, in the presence of a magistrate, exhumed the body of 32-year-old Sengra R Marak at the graveyard in Dobakkol village of Bajengdoba and doctors undertook the post mortem and inquest to ascertain the cause of his death.

