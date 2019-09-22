UDP plea to MDA to support party candidate

SHILLONG: The UDP has appealed to other coalition partners in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) to support the party candidate Balajied Synrem for the Shella bypoll.

The party harped on unity, stability and respect for late Shella MLA Donkupar Roy as the factors to be considered while deciding to contest the bypoll on October 21.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Saturday, the general secretary of UDP, Jemino Mawthoh, said the party’s candidate has been moving around to understand the ground reality.

He said on Monday, a meeting of the UDP will be held to discuss the bypoll and added that the party is moving ahead with less time in hand.

“From our side, we hope to get the required support from all sides and all stakeholders in the government to achieve success,” he said.

He added that late Roy was instrumental in the formation of the MDA government and the party has been harping on unity and stability to ensure that good governance prevails in the state.

“If he was instrumental in the formation of the coalition government, we feel that other coalition partners should respect what Dr Don had envisioned for the state,” Mawthoh said. He was quick to add that there is camaraderie despite the presence of different political parties and all efforts are made to take up the challenges of the state.

“The spirit of camaraderie among the coalition partners is very evident. We need stability and we want the government to last for the whole term,” he said.