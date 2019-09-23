Chinmayanand shifted to Lucknow hospital, SIT submits report in HC  

NEW DELHI: Days after he was arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody, former Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chinmayanand was shifted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences from Shahjahanpur early on Monday morning after he complained of pain in the chest.

Sources said he has been admitted to the Cardiology Department and will undergo angiography. According to doctors treating him, Chinmayanand has a blockage in heart and is a patient of diabetes and hyper tension. He had been briefly hospitalised in Shahjahanpur last week following severe diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted its status report in the case to a special two-member bench of the Allahabad High Court. The SIT submitted the progress report in three sealed envelopes along with the pen drive and other evidences in the case.

The SIT is accompanied by the law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape and blackmail, and may also press for her arrest in the case.

SIT sources said the victim is also an accused in the case along with her friend, Sanjay Singh, and two cousins, Sachin Sengar and Vikram, who were involved in the extortion calls made to Chinmayanand.

All four have been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201(disappearance of evidences) and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

The three men were arrested and sent to jail hours after Chinmayanand was taken into custody on Friday.

The girl is expected to move an anticipatory bail application in Allahabad High Court later in the day.

“I do not realise that the people who helped me escape from Chinmayanand were using me. I have nothing to do with the extortion case. I think all this drama is being done to dilute my charges of rape. I am confident that I will get justice from the Allahabad High Court,” she told reporters earlier.

IANS