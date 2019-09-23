Sports Snippets

India qualify for AFC C’ship

Tashkent: India played out a 1-1 draw against hosts Uzbekistan here on Sunday to finish on top of Group B and qualify for the AFC U-16 Championship to be held in Bahrain next year.India, coached by Bibiano Fernandes, finished on seven points from three matches — the same as Uzbekistan but qualified as group winners by virtue of better goal difference (+10) in comparison to the home team’s +3. India had earlier beaten Turkmenistan and Bahrain by identical 5-0 margins. Needing just a draw to top the group, India took the lead in the 68th minute when Sridarth tapped the ball home off a rebound. But even though the hosts levelled the scores in the 81st minute, the Indians managed to hold on to a draw and achieve their mission. This is India’s third consecutive entry into the AFC U-16 Championships and ninth overall. (PTI)



India U-18 to play Bangladesh

Kathmandu: A ‘confident’ India U-18 football team will look to start their campaign on a winning note as they take on Bangladesh in their opening match of SAFF U-18 Championship, here on Monday. Bangladesh sit pretty with a 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka in the opening encounter of the group, and India U-19 Head Coach Floyd Pinto is quite aware of the threats the Bangladesh team possess. ”We watched them in their first match against Sri Lanka. Their physical presence and strength is remarkable. They are also really good on set pieces,” Pinto told www.the-aiff.com. ”All of that means that we need to be on the top of our game. It will be quite a test for us. But we are ready for the challenges. We need to maintain the focus, and the intensity and play the same way as done before,” he added. (UNI)



Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup

Geneva: US Open champion and tennis star Rafael Nadal withdrew from his matches at the Laver Cup on Sunday because of injury.”Sad I won’t be able to play today. I have an inflammation on my left wrist. I will be supporting #teameurope from the bench! ” Nadal said in a tweet.”I’ve had an amazing time playing here at the Laver Cup and I’m so disappointed I’m not able to play again today, but I have some inflammation in my hand and I need to rest.”The atmosphere has been amazing here in Geneva and of course I’m going to be there for all my teammates and do everything I can to support them,” said Nadal. (IANS)