Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Vancouver: Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, center, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest after she was detained last year at the behest of American authorities, and her husband Liu Xiaozong, right, leave their home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. AP/PTI(AP9_24_2019_000004B)
INTERNATIONAL

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, center, who is out on bail and remains under partial house arrest

By Agencies
You might also like More from author
Comments

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!