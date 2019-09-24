KHADC MDCs meet on Sixth Schedule today

SHILLONG: The Executive Committee (EC) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will hold a meeting of MDCs on Tuesday for their views and opinions on the Sixth Schedule.

Addressing the press on Monday, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Teinwell Dkhar said the opinions should not only be of the EC members but of all the 29 MDCs.

Asked about the CEMs’ meeting with the state government on the Sixth Schedule, he said the common views and suggestions of the GHADC and JHADC were submitted on the day.

With regard to the nomination of unrepresented tribes, Dkhar said he does not subscribe to the proposal for KHADC.

Echoing Dkhar, Executive Member Paul Lyngdoh said, “We are firm and we will not accept the nomination of unrepresented tribes.”

NRC

On the other hand, Lyngdoh reiterated the Council’s instruction to the various Dorbar Shnong, Dorbar Hima to check illegal entry of people from Assam post updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the neighbouring state.

Land Bill

The KHADC has decided to meet Governor Tathagata Roy next week to discuss about the multiple pending bills.

Dkhar said the Executive Committee will also write to the District Council Affairs Department to recall the Land Bill which has been pending since 2014.

The KHADC has decided to recall the “Allotment, Occupation or use or setting apart of Land Bill, 2014 to examine it and make further improvements.