Hong Kong: Pro-China protesters wave national flags inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The Beijing-backed Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is hoping to tone down increasingly violent protests ahead of China's National Day celebrations on Oct. 1. The unrest was sparked by an extradition bill that has now been withdrawn but protesters now demand greater democracy. AP/PTI(AP9_24_2019_000066B) INTERNATIONAL Pro-China protesters wave national flags inside a shopping mall in Hong Kong By Agencies Last updated Sep 24, 2019