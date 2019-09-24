PwDs call off agitation after govt assurance

SHILLONG: The Federation of Person with Disabilities (FPD) has called off their proposed sit-in demonstration after meeting the Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla.

The FDP is an organisation consisting of Meghalaya Deaf Association (MDA), Khasi Disabilities Association (KDA), All Meghalaya Association of Person with Disabilities (AMAPD), Meghalaya Liberation of Visually Impaired (MLVI) and Garo Hills Association of the Deaf (GHAD).

The organisation was to hold a sit-in demonstration on Tuesday and Wednesday. Speaking to reporters, president of Khasi Disabilities Association (KDA), Starwin Kharjana said Shylla has assured that Persons with Disabilities will get their reservation of 4 per cent as mandated in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. He said that there are over 500 educated unemployed PWDs since the year 1995 and that there are only 80 PWDs are employed in government service across the state.

Kharjana said that he will write to the District Selection Committee (DSC) and Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) to implement the 4 per cent reservation of jobs to PWDs and also received an assurance from the minister that he will write to the DSC and the MPSC.

The FDP intended to hold a sit in demonstration at the premises of the State Central Library, Shillong.