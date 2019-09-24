Rally for Garo state in Delhi

SHILLONG: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC), which is currently spearheading the movement for a separate state, has decided to stage a peaceful rally in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on November 28.

The purpose is to once again remind the present state and centre governments of its longstanding demand in a democratic way.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Chairman of GSMC, Nikman Ch Marak said the demand for creation of a separate Garoland state has become a longstanding genuine issue which remained unattended to by the successive state and the central governments for long years.

“Inspite of the fact that this legitimate movement had been spearheaded by our forefathers under different aegis for generations to materialise the cherished aspirations of the people of Garo Hills belonging to different tribes, the ultimate goal to achieve the statehood is yet to see the light of the day”, Marak said.

The GSMC asked the people and NGOs to take part in the rally.