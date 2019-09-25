GSI suspends ops in WKH village

Attack on geologists condemned

SHILLONG: Following the attack on its staff, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has temporarily suspended its bauxite mapping work at Mawiawtep village, Rambrai, West Khasi Hills District, until normalcy prevails.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the Public Relations Officer, Northeastern region, GSI, has condemned the assault on its officers by goons and damage to government properties.

The PRO said the assault incident has definitely put a question mark on the safety of the government officers who are working for the benefit of the people of the state.

“GSI strongly condemns such acts of violence that victimised its field officers and we demand action against the perpetrators,” he said.

It was on September 20 around 3.30 pm, while carrying out detailed mapping for bauxite (an ore for aluminium) that the two senior geologists, Sushant Layek and Suhrit Pramanik along with senior surveyor B. Lyngdoh and a contractual driver, were attacked and beaten by four unidentified persons.

During the attack, a government vehicle was torched and other instruments like Total Station and compass were damaged by the miscreants after snatching mobile phones from the officers. The field party established its camp at Rambrai and the field work was initiated only after obtaining approval from the Syiemship and village headmen and formal intimation to the district administration as per the customary practice followed in Meghalaya, the statement said.

The PRO said after the incident, all possible efforts were made to evacuate the injured officers from the field with the help of the Superintendent of Police, Nongstoin and local villagers.

A formal FIR was registered after the medical check-up of the officers at Civil Hospital, Nongstoin. Considering the seriousness of injuries sustained by the officers, they were shifted to a city hospital and they have been advised to go for detailed medical examination.

“The GSI is a department of Government of India and works for the identification of presence and prospecting of mineral resources only (except Uranium and other radioactive minerals), it never involves in any kind of exploitation and mining activities which is the sole prerogative of the state government”, the PRO said.

The GSI also carries out works related to the societal issues particularly landslide studies, geotechnical investigations for communication and hydroelectric projects besides research works on paleontology, petrology, earthquake geology and others”, the PRO said.

According to the PRO, the officers from state governments are also regularly being trained by GSI for capacity building. Besides, GSI conducts free trainings for the students of colleges and universities.