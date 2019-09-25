Job card holders strain pockets to arrange meal for village children

SHILLONG: In a rare gesture of kindness towards achieving the goal of nutrition for children of the village, job card holders of Rngi VEC OF Umphyrnai Village under Mawryngkneng Block celebrated Poshan Abhiyan by donating Rs 100 each towards an evening meal of the children of the village.

The unique programme was organized on Wednesday at Umphyrnai village, wherein the BDO of the Block, Ronnie Wahlang along with the Gram Sevaks, Gram Sevikas and Block Coordinator, SBM the Sordar and Secretary Shnong , besides job card holders of RNGI VEC were in attendance.

While lauding the unique programme and the selflessness of the job card holders in donating Rs 100 from their hard earned wages towards organising an evening meal for the children of the Village, the BDO made a clarion call to all the parents to ensure balanced diet of their children in order to achieve healthy families, villages and State of Maghalaya.

The BDO further called upon the young children to desist from indiscriminate littering in schools and village roads and stop the use of plastic bags in carrying tiffin to school.

The children who participated in the programme were also given demonstration on the use of tippy taps to ensure clean hands and to carry forward the message of water conservation.

The programme culminated with the sharing of meal among the children and their parents. The meal comprising of rice, green vegetables, eggs, chicken, salad and banana were served to the children with the sole intention of driving home the concept of balanced diet which is crucial to the health of children.