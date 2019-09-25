Organization opposing Polytech college criticized by SGH groups

TURA: Organizations from Gasuapara in South Garo Hills have criticized the Krimkro group from Kapasipara for opposing the proposal of the government to set up a Polytechnic College in the area.

Organizations from the area including the GSU, ADE, GDC, Mothers’ Union, Mahila Samity Gasuapara including Nokmas and Sordars recently held a meeting on the issue where it was resolved that no groups or individuals opposing the college would be tolerated. According to the organizations, a High Court case has also been filed by Krimkro against the move by the government.“The move by Krimkro to oppose the setting up of the college in the area will only obstruct the development of South Garo Hills. We urge the group not to oppose the positive steps being taken by the government. We will not allow it,” they warned.