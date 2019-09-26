SHILLONG: Stating that the BJP is not contesting the Shella by-poll, an active member of Shella Mandal Shembhalang L. Chyne has decided to contest the by-poll as an Independent candidate.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Chyne said he has had talks with the BJP president and informed him he has decided to go ahead to contest the elections.

It may be mentioned that the UDP candidate, Balajiedkupar Synrem, son of late Shella MLA Donkupar Roy received support from NPP.

Criticizing dynastic politics, he said, “I have been there in the constituency for the last 27 years and I feel that it is time for a change. Dynastic politics should not be allowed and there should not be any one from the same family. I hope to see change.”

He said that he has a responsibility towards the constituency and asserted that there has been no development for the last 30 years in the constituency.

Contesting the elections for the first time, he said that he has been active in politics since his college days and wanted to bring a change in the constituency.

Asked on the changes he would like to bring is to have better road connectivity. “There should also be a focus on agriculture, employment opportunities, youth and women empowerment,” Chyne said.