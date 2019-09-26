AHAM chief clarifies on timber controversy

TURA: Controversial ex-militant leader and founder of the AHAM organization,Champion R Sangma, has denied allegations about his endorsement of timber movement in the Garo Hills region- an accusation that surfaced this week after documents signed by him giving a clean to timber movement was published.

“Look at the contents and understand the language I employed. It states I have no objection if the transportation is purely for domestic purposes, have relevant documents and conforms to the norms and as per the scale of the GHADC and state forest. If they fulfil those three conditions, who will stop them? I can’t object nor can AHAM,” stated Champion Sangma in a statement clarifying his position.

He added that the AHAM document citing these points was issued to the different units of the organization to prevent any form of disturbance during transportation of timber that has relevant papers.