Donkupar son a crorepati

SHILLONG: The UDP candidate for the Shella bypoll and the son of late Shella MLA Donkupar Roy, Balajiedkupar Synrem, has assets valued at Rs 1,21,07,118 making him a crorepati.

According to the affidavit filed by him before the returning officer in Sohra on Wednesday, his cash in hand is Rs 1,50, 000 while his spouse has Rs 1,00,000. His account in Vijaya Bank is Rs 1,10,000 (election account) besides Rs 83,815, the deposit in State Bank of India is Rs 10,404,29, in HDFC Bank Rs 68,874 and HDFC current account deposit is Rs 16,000.

His vehicles include an Excavator Loader costing Rs 10 lakh and two tipper trucks costing Rs 18 lakh (approximately) each.

He owns 10gms worth of jewellery costing Rs 38,000. The cost of his total movable assets is Rs 61,07,118.

His total immovable properties is worth Rs 60 lakh. Synrem has a non-agricultural land at Mawpun, Sohra measuring 67,336 sq ft which he stated in the affidavit as having inherited with an approximate current market value of Rs 10 lakh.

He has a residential building in Mawpun, Saitsohpen with an area of 2500 sq ft which is again an inherited property with an approximate market value of Rs 50 lakh.

Synrem mentioned that he is self-employed with sources of income being business and interest on savings.

Education

As for his educational qualification, he has completed his Class X from St. Mary’s High School, Mt Abu and Class XII (Science) from St. Joseph’s Residential School, Chennai.

He holds a Bachelors Degree in English from Zakir Hussain College, New Delhi, LLB from Campus Law Centre, New Delhi and LLM from Amity Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Uttar Pradesh.