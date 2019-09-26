Khloe strips naked for Kourtney’s brand

Reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian has bared all to give her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand Poosh a big push. Khloe posed nude on a bed, with a strategically-placed sheet barely covering her body as part of a revealing new campaign for her sister’s line, reports a website. The images have been released alongside a post on the site’s blog, which highlights Kourtney’s slow-jams playlist, titled “Stop Pooshing My Heart’, featuring tracks by Adele and Sam Smith, among others. Khloe’s risque shoot comes just days after she showed off her curves in a series of seductive shots inspired by late TV personality Anna Nicole Smith. (IANS)