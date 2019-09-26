MCA holds triennial general meeting

SHILLONG: The Triennial General Meeting of Meghalaya Cricket Association was held on Wednesday at MCA Office, Polo Shillong where the report for years 2015-2016 to 2018-2019 , placed by Honorary Secretary Naba Bhattacharjee.

The period has been historic for the association which witnessed state cricket into new heights with attaining of full member status of BCCI with voting rights, approval for playing in all BCCI tournaments notably Ranji Trophy from season 2018-2019 etc, besides induction of Honorary Secretary Meghalaya Cricket Association into NADP committee of BCCI as member – coordination in the year 2016.

It was the first in history of BCCI for an official of an associate member to be nominated to any committee of the Board.

Audited accounts for the year 2017-2018 was also passed while for year 2018-2019 is under audit and should be completed soon.

It may also be noted that Conrad K. Sangma and Naba Bhattacharjee, President and Honorary Secretary respectively of Meghalaya Cricket Asociation, is not seeking re-election together with Eddy Shylla and Rayonald Kharkamni VPs, respecting the spirit of recommendations on reforms by Justice RM Lodha. although NADP states have become full members only in 2018.

Elections for constituting the Apex Council of MCA as per the constitution amended conforming to Supreme Court guidelines and approved by CoA shall be held on Thursday.

Prashant Naik , IAS former Addl. Chief Secretary and ex- CEO of the state is the Electoral Officer of MCA appointed by BCCI on recommendation of MCA.