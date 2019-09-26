Meghalaya thrash Nagaland 6-1

Shillong: Meghalaya recorded a smashing 6-1 victory over Nagaland in their Group B Santosh Trophy North East zonal qualifier in Agartala on Wednesday. Meghalaya’s first match against Railways on Monday was cancelled as the latter did not turn up. Allen Lyngdoh Nongbri and Phrangki Buam scored a brace of goals each, with Ronaldkydon L Nonglait and Figo Syndai providing one each. Meghalaya will play Manipur on Friday. Manipur and Nagaland drew their match on Monday 0-0.