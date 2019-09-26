Peppa Pig Musical headed to India

After a successful run in the US and UK, Peppa Pig Musical, the live theatrical adaptation of the famed animated series, is set to come to India.

LIVE Viacom18 and BookMyShow have joined hands to bring Peppa along with her family and friends to the country. The musical will tour eight cities across 78 shows, starting from November.

The musical will debut in India on Children’s Day (November 14) with a preview show at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Mumbai. The show will then travel to Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

‘Ever since its launch Peppa Pig has become a household name and an important part of our ecosystem. Owing to its growing demand and popularity, we’re thrilled to bring a one-of-its-kind live musical for the audience to feel closer to their favourite characters and witness this wonderful experience,’ said Mahesh Shetty, Head – Network Sales, Viacom18. (IANS)