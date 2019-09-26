Philips to boost TV market in NE

GUWAHATI: Netherlands-based electronics major, Philips is making a comeback in the Northeast after a long hiatus as it focuses on tier-2 and tier-3 cities as a key market for its television and audio range.

“We are looking to offer a range catering to both middle and upper middle class segments. Our aim is to strengthen the retail footprint in the Northeast,” Arun Menon, country business head, Philips TV and Audio, TPV Technology India, said at the launch of a television range here on Thursday.

“The 4K UHD LED Ambilight 63 inch TV will be subsequently launched after the festive season in the other cities of the Northeast, including Shillong. We will offer 43 inch TVs as well,” Menon said.

Known for its range of lighting products and home appliances, Philips is going aggressive on television and audio with a series of launches across the country from February this year

Currently, Philips has six exclusive outlets for TV and audio products in the country. “We will launch an exclusive outlet in the Northeast by next year once we get a positive response from consumers,” he said.