State’s sub-committee to recommend removal of ‘unrepresented tribes’

SHILLONG: The sub-committee constituted by the State Government to look into the various concerns expressed in connection with the proposed amendment to the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India, has decided to recommend the Standing Committee of Parliament for the removal of the word “ unrepresented tribe” from the amendment to the Sixth Schedule of Indian Constitution that seeks to nominate unrepresented tribes in the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs)

Talking to media persons here after the second meeting of the Committee, District Council Affairs Minister who is also heading the committee said that there was unanimity in the committee that the word “ unrepresented tribe” should be excluded and removed in terms of nominated members of the District Council.

Informing that the committee was able to reach consensus on all points , he added that all the points would now be formulated into a recommendation and observation and put before the Standing Committee.

He also informed that they had decided to recommend that there should be 31 members in the KHADC including two nominated members and one women member.

Sangma also informed that the Committee would recommend removal of Village Council in Khasi and Jaintia Hills as the traditional institutions here are already functioning

However, the Village Councils will continue to prevail in Garo Hills since it was passed in Garo Hills way back in 1958

“We will take the approval of all the members before sending our recommendations to the Standing Committee,” he said.

On the other hand, Samuel Jyrwa, chairman of the NESO said that there were few contentious issues and they have also recommended for the inclusion of traditional institutions like Dorbar Elaka, Hima etc.