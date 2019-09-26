Will never accept CAB in any form: KMSS

Akhil urges NE groups to unite against Bill

GUWAHATI: Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti on Wednesday reiterated its stand against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), asserting that it would never accept the proposed legislation in any form.

“Our stand is absolutely clear. We will never accept CAB in whatever form the Centre decides to re-introduce it. At the same time, we appeal to all those anti-CAB organisations in the Northeast as well Opposition parties to unite and take a stand against Bill and work together to garner public support against the proposed legislation,” KMSS advisor, Akhil Gogoi told reporters here on Thursday.

Making an “open-minded” appeal, Gogoi further appealed to organisations that were vocal and active against CAB a few months back to again gear up to hold conventions and discussions in this regard.

The KMSS assertion comes in the wake of North East Democratic Alliance convenor and Assam minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent statement that the Centre planned to re-introduce the Bill in Parliament in November this year.

The minister however had said the proposed amendment would not override provisions under Article 371 and Sixth Schedule or the inner line permit (ILP) system currently effective in some Northeastern states.

The KMSS leader further alleged that the Centre and state government were using “divisive tactics” in the name of Constitutional safeguards to pacify some state organisations that were earlier vocal against CAB. “We have not seen any protest of late from the anti-CAB organizations,” Gogoi said.

Price rise

The KMSS further took digs at the government over the “skyrocketing” vegetable and petrol/diesel prices which he said has taken a toll on the common man’s pocket.

“The retail prices of onion at present are hovering between Rs 65-Rs70 per kg, potato between Rs 25 and Rs 30, tomato between Rs 80 and 100, garlic between Rs 160 to 200 and green chilli between Rs 200 and Rs 220 a kg. This is a record,” Gogoi said.